Sudanese leader vows triumph in conflict against RSF
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council chairman, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Thursday vowed triumph in the ongoing conflict against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), while emphasizing that efforts toward national reconciliation remain possible.
Speaking during events marking Sudan’s 70th independence anniversary, Burhan stated: “We reassure our people everywhere that victory is coming and that victory will belong to the Sudanese people.” He added: “We also affirm that the door to national reconciliation remains open.”
Burhan said the conflict has united the Sudanese population and strengthened their resolve, offering reassurance to residents in the Darfur and Kordofan regions that victory is near. He also commended political groups supporting the army and reiterated that reconciliation is open to any who wish to participate.
Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a fierce conflict between the army and the RSF, resulting in thousands of deaths and displacing millions. In recent weeks, the three Kordofan states—North, West, and South—have witnessed intense fighting, forcing tens of thousands to flee.
Currently, the RSF controls nearly all five Darfur states in the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfur, which remain under army control. The army maintains authority over most of the other 13 states across the south, north, east, and central regions, including the capital, Khartoum.
