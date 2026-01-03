403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Leaders throughout Asia share messages stressing hope, unity
(MENAFN) As the new year began on Thursday, leaders across Asia shared messages emphasizing hope, unity, and peace, while highlighting goals for stability, prosperity, and progress in the year ahead.
Chinese President Xi Jinping reflected on the completion of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, citing advances in economic strength, innovation, ecological protection, and public well-being, attributing the achievements to the hard work and solidarity of the Chinese people. Looking toward 2026 and the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan, he called for confidence, reform, openness, and high-quality development, reaffirming China’s commitment to global peace and cooperation.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted his country’s efforts to stabilize the economy and restore confidence through difficult but necessary decisions. In a message on social media, he said: "Pakistan continues to engage the world with confidence and responsibility." Sharif underscored the nation’s dedication to peace, regional stability, multilateral cooperation, dialogue over confrontation, and partnership over unilateral action.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes for health, prosperity, and success, stating: "May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society."
From Bangladesh, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus conveyed hopes for a peaceful and prosperous year, stressing unity, opportunity, and social harmony while urging citizens to work together to build a brighter future.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged to continue reforms, strengthen the economy and diplomacy, address rising prices, and leave a stronger, more hopeful Japan for future generations.
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also shared a brief New Year greeting, while Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reflected on the year’s end as an opportunity to prepare for the future. Ibrahim emphasized orderly planning, good governance, and citizen welfare, expressing hope for meaningful progress in the coming year.
Chinese President Xi Jinping reflected on the completion of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, citing advances in economic strength, innovation, ecological protection, and public well-being, attributing the achievements to the hard work and solidarity of the Chinese people. Looking toward 2026 and the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan, he called for confidence, reform, openness, and high-quality development, reaffirming China’s commitment to global peace and cooperation.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted his country’s efforts to stabilize the economy and restore confidence through difficult but necessary decisions. In a message on social media, he said: "Pakistan continues to engage the world with confidence and responsibility." Sharif underscored the nation’s dedication to peace, regional stability, multilateral cooperation, dialogue over confrontation, and partnership over unilateral action.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes for health, prosperity, and success, stating: "May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society."
From Bangladesh, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus conveyed hopes for a peaceful and prosperous year, stressing unity, opportunity, and social harmony while urging citizens to work together to build a brighter future.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged to continue reforms, strengthen the economy and diplomacy, address rising prices, and leave a stronger, more hopeful Japan for future generations.
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also shared a brief New Year greeting, while Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reflected on the year’s end as an opportunity to prepare for the future. Ibrahim emphasized orderly planning, good governance, and citizen welfare, expressing hope for meaningful progress in the coming year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Hotstuff Labs launches Hotstuff, a DeFi native Layer 1 connecting On-Chain Trading with Global Fiat Rails
CommentsNo comment