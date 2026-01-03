Family Of Dubai Teen Feared Dead In Swiss Bar Fire Still 'Hoping' Against Hope

The uncle of a Dubai teenager feared dead in the devastating Swiss ski resort fire said the family was still waiting for his DNA. According to Italian media, the family of 17-year-old Emanuele Galeppini are still waiting to hear about his fate.

It was in the early hours of Thursday that Emanuele was caught in the fire that swept through the popular ski resort Crans-Montana in Switzerland. More than 40 people have been killed, and over 115 have been injured – some of them critically.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to authorities, the extent of burns had made it difficult to identify the dead and injured, and the process could take days, if not weeks.

Emanuele's father was among some of the parents who have issued public pleas to help locate their children, who remain unaccounted for.

Originally from Genoa, Emanuele was a gifted golfer who had been living in the UAE for several years with his family. He studied in a prominent Dubai school and was expected to graduate in 2027.

Missing list

According to the Italian foreign ministry, six of its citizens remain missing, and Emanuele was one of them. The youngster was staying at the resort with his parents and went to the resort bar with two friends on New Year's Eve.

International media reports stated that his family had spoken to him at midnight and did not hear from him after that. As soon as the news broke, his parents began trying to get in touch with him but were unable to.

They spent Thursday travelling to hospitals around the region to try to find their son among the injured.

“We can't get in touch with him-help us find him,” his father told Italian television, according to Italian media outlet La Repubblica.

An Italian foreign ministry spokesperson told the BBC that it was not confirming the death yet. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Emanuele's phone was found on Friday.

In a press conference on Friday, Swiss authorities said the fire could have begun from sparkler candles placed atop bottles. Authorities added that these bottles were too close to the ceiling, leading to a flashover incident where the fire spread very rapidly.

A flashover incident is when a sudden and extremely dangerous occurrence happens where everything in a room ignites almost at the same time.

When the temperatures get high enough, all combustible materials in a space, including the furniture, curtains, clothing, and even the air's flammable gases, ignite simultaneously. A fire goes from being localised to fully engulfing the entire room in seconds.