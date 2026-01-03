403
Zelensky proposes defense intelligence service for presidential office chief
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s president announced on Friday that he has proposed Kyrylo Budanov, who currently heads the country’s defense intelligence service, for the role of chief of the Presidential Office.
In a statement shared online, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the offer was made directly to Budanov during a recent meeting. He explained that the decision reflects Ukraine’s current priorities, stating: “At this time, Ukraine needs greater focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track of negotiations, and the Office of the President will primarily serve the fulfillment of these tasks of our state.”
Zelenskyy said Budanov brings “specialized experience” in these critical areas and has the “sufficient strength” needed to achieve tangible outcomes.
He added that Budanov was also tasked with preparing updated strategic guidelines for the country’s defense and long-term development, and to submit them for approval in coordination with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and other relevant state bodies.
Budanov confirmed his acceptance of the proposal in a separate statement, saying: "For me, it is an honor and a responsibility, at a historic time for Ukraine, to focus on critically important issues of the strategic security of our state."
The leadership position at the Presidential Office has remained unfilled since last November, following the departure of Andriy Yermak. Since then, Zelenskyy has held a series of consultations to identify a successor.
Budanov has been serving as head of Ukraine’s defense intelligence since August 2020.
