Poland bans Russian ski jumpers from competing in Zakopane
(MENAFN) Russian ski jumpers Danil Sadreev and Mikhail Nazarov will be barred from competing in the upcoming World Cup event in Zakopane, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday.
Although both athletes were granted neutral status by the International Ski Federation (FIS), Poland cited existing border regulations as the reason for denying their participation. “Due to the impossibility of crossing the border, there are no grounds for accepting the visa application,” the ministry said.
The decision follows weeks of uncertainty after the FIS announced in December that Sadreev and Nazarov could compete under a neutral flag this season. The two missed the ongoing Four Hills Tournament, and their potential participation in Zakopane, one of the sport’s most prominent venues, had drawn attention.
Poland emphasized that a regulation introduced in September 2022 restricting entry for Russian citizens remains in force and does not include exemptions for international sporting competitions. As a result, the athletes will remain barred regardless of their neutral status.
The move highlights the tension between international sports federations and national governments. While organizations like the FIS have allowed conditional reintegration of Russian athletes under neutral flags, Poland maintains that state-level sanctions and border rules take precedence. The decision also reflects Poland’s firm stance against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, signaling that symbolic gestures in sport will not override practical entry restrictions.
