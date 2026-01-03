403
HRF files war crimes complaint against Israeli soldier in Czech Republic
(MENAFN) The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) announced on Friday that it has filed a criminal complaint in the Czech Republic against an Israeli soldier accused of committing war crimes and acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip.
The complaint was submitted to the High Public Prosecutor’s Office in Prague against Hagay Monsonego, a member of the Israeli army, following confirmation that he is currently in the city.
HRF said this fact "activates the Czech Republic’s obligations under international and domestic law."
"This filing, submitted to the High Public Prosecutor’s Office in Prague, marks HRF’s third criminal complaint in the Czech Republic related to crimes committed in Gaza," the organization said. It added, "With this third filing, HRF is no longer testing legal theory. It is testing state practice." The complaint accuses Monsonego of "genocide, war crimes, and persecution of civilians committed during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza."
According to HRF, Monsonego served in Gaza with the Mesayaat Shaked Company, 424th "Shaked" Battalion, Givati Brigade, placing him in the operational context of some of the most severe actions during the assault on the enclave. He was reportedly deployed between December 2023 and November 2025, including during the siege and destruction of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.
The complaint alleges that Monsonego and his unit were involved in attacks on protected medical facilities, the siege of civilians, patients, and medical staff, mass detention and mistreatment of Palestinians, and practices involving blindfolding, restraint, and humiliation during arrests and transfers.
HRF’s legal counsel in the Czech Republic, Jan Taubel, translated the organization’s investigative findings into formal allegations under Czech criminal law.
The Hind Rajab Foundation, named after a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza, seeks to challenge what it describes as Israeli impunity for war crimes and human rights violations. Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has reportedly killed over 71,000 people—most of them women and children—and left the enclave in ruins.
Despite a ceasefire in October 2025, violations by Israeli forces have reportedly continued. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in Gaza, as stated by reports.
