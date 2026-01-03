403
Guterres voices deep concerns over Israel’s suspension of NGOs
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern on Friday over Israel’s decision to suspend several international non-governmental organizations operating in the occupied Palestinian territory, according to statements from his office.
Guterres “calls for this measure to be reversed, stressing that international non-governmental organizations are indispensable to life-saving humanitarian work and that the suspension risks undermining the fragile progress made during the ceasefire,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
The announcement follows prior Israeli restrictions that have delayed the delivery of critical supplies into Gaza, including food, medical aid, hygiene products, and temporary shelter materials.
“This recent action will further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians,” Dujarric added.
Guterres underscored that, under international humanitarian law, Israel has an obligation to ensure the “rapid and unimpeded passage” of humanitarian aid to civilians in need. He also reiterated that all humanitarian partners must be able to operate safely and adhere to core humanitarian principles, according to the statement.
