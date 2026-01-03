Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Guterres voices deep concerns over Israel’s suspension of NGOs

Guterres voices deep concerns over Israel’s suspension of NGOs


2026-01-03 02:24:06
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern on Friday over Israel’s decision to suspend several international non-governmental organizations operating in the occupied Palestinian territory, according to statements from his office.

Guterres “calls for this measure to be reversed, stressing that international non-governmental organizations are indispensable to life-saving humanitarian work and that the suspension risks undermining the fragile progress made during the ceasefire,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The announcement follows prior Israeli restrictions that have delayed the delivery of critical supplies into Gaza, including food, medical aid, hygiene products, and temporary shelter materials.

“This recent action will further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians,” Dujarric added.

Guterres underscored that, under international humanitarian law, Israel has an obligation to ensure the “rapid and unimpeded passage” of humanitarian aid to civilians in need. He also reiterated that all humanitarian partners must be able to operate safely and adhere to core humanitarian principles, according to the statement.

MENAFN03012026000045017640ID1110550139



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search