Ukraine, France hold talks on upcoming diplomatic summits
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s foreign minister held talks with France’s top diplomat on Friday, focusing on battlefield developments and a series of upcoming international meetings, according to official statements.\
Andrii Sybiha said he spoke with his French counterpart to mark France’s assumption of the G7 presidency and to exchange views on current diplomatic priorities.
"I spoke with my French colleague and friend @jnbarrot to congratulate France on assuming the G7 Presidency," Sybiha said on US social media company X.
He explained that both sides underscored the importance of the G7 as a key platform for rallying extensive global backing for Ukraine, as stated by officials.
During the discussion, Sybiha also updated Paris on conditions along the front lines, asserting that Russia’s actions are having a severe effect on civilians. He described what he called the "devastating impact of Russia’s terror against civilians."
The Ukrainian minister additionally voiced appreciation for France’s role in strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities and in pushing forward diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable peace. In this context, he referred to preparations for the upcoming "leaders’ summit of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris on Jan. 6."
The exchange highlighted ongoing coordination between Kyiv and Paris as Ukraine seeks continued international support through major multilateral forums and partner-led initiatives.
