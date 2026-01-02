403
South Korean President Reaffirms US, North Korea Dialogue
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reaffirmed on Thursday his dedication to actively back potential discussions between North Korea and the United States this year, aiming to revive the long-stalled diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula.
During his New Year’s speech, President Lee stated that his administration would strive to enable the restart of talks between Washington and Pyongyang, while continuing initiatives to improve inter-Korean relations, according to a news agency.
He reflected on last year’s summit meetings with US President Donald Trump, who expressed optimism for renewed engagement with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un—a proposal that Lee publicly supported.
Although North Korea is currently unwilling to engage, Lee emphasized the significance of diplomacy and mentioned that his government is taking steps to lower military tensions.
"We will replace unstable growth constrained by the threat of war with stable growth supported by peace," he remarked, adding, "Steadfast peace is synonymous with growth, and robust security is the driving force behind prosperity."
In December, Lee also repeated his appeal for North Korea to reopen communication channels, stating, "The historic task given to us is to end hostility and confrontation between the two Koreas and to build a new inter-Korean relationship based on peaceful existence."
