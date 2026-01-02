Security Tightened Ahead Of HM Shah's BJP Rally In TN Tomorrow Drone Operations Banned

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 3 (IANS) Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) concluding public rally in Tamil Nadu, scheduled to be held on Sunday evening.

The meeting, led by Tamil Nadu BJP leader Nainar Nagendran, will take place at 5 p.m. at the Pallathivayal area near Balan Nagar in Tirukokarnam, Pudukkottai.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to participate in the event and address the gathering. In view of the high-profile nature of the rally, the police have imposed a complete ban on the operation of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in and around the venue for the day.

Officials said the restriction has been enforced as a preventive security measure to avoid any untoward incidents during the public meeting.

Police have warned that strict legal action will be initiated against individuals found violating the ban. Senior police officials have been closely monitoring the security preparations. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place at the venue, with frisking and checking points established at all entry routes.

Barricades have been erected to regulate crowd movement, while surveillance teams have been deployed in and around the rally grounds. Additional police personnel have also been stationed along key roads to manage traffic and ensure smooth vehicular movement.

The concluding rally marks the final leg of the BJP's statewide political campaign and is expected to draw a large turnout of party workers and supporters. The party leadership views the event as an important platform to energise cadres and reinforce its organisational presence ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Several senior State and district-level leaders are expected to be present on the dais. Police officials have appealed to the public to cooperate with the security arrangements and comply with the restrictions imposed for the event.

Motorists have been advised to expect traffic diversions in the vicinity of the venue during the rally hours and to plan their travel accordingly. Authorities said all necessary steps have been taken to ensure the safety of participants as well as the general public, and to facilitate the peaceful and orderly conduct of the high-profile political gathering.

