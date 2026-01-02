Century-Old Ties: Min Opera's“Butterfly Lovers' Fan” Stages In Hefei, Rekindling Cultural Dialogue With Anhui

MENAFN - GetNews) A special cultural reunion unfolded evening at Yaohai Grand Theatre in Hefei, where the Min Opera masterpiece Butterfly Lovers' Fan made its debut in Anhui,The China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD) said here in Beijing.

According to a press release issued by CCICD on Thursday, the performance not only moved the local audience with its poignant storyline but also highlighted a historical bond between two regional operas-Hui Opera in China's eastern province Anhui and and Min Opera in Chinese southern province Fujian, which dates back more than a hundred years.







Century-Old Ties: Min Opera's "Butterfly Lovers' Fan" Stages in Hefei,eastern China

The play centers on Lin Mengqing, the heroine caught in a painful twist of fate after she is mistakenly married to the wrong man. Torn between her imprisoned true love and her lawful husband, she faces a heart-wrenching dilemma-one that turns into a scene both comic and tragic when the two men finally meet.

Beyond its compelling plot, the performance carried deeper cultural significance, CCICD said in the press release, adding that during the Qing dynasty, Anhui's Hui Opera troupes frequently toured Fujian, greatly influencing the development of local operatic forms, including Min Opera.

Now, more than a century later, the cultural flow has reversed: a Fujian-born Min Opera has traveled to Anhui, bringing the artistic dialogue full circle, the organization added.

Many Fujian natives made the trip to Hefei to witness this meaningful moment, and the event reflects a growing trend of cross-regional cultural exchange in China, where traditional arts are increasingly staged outside their places of origin, allowing historical connections to resonate with modern audiences.

A series of activities named as“Operas in Anhui, Shining Hefei”, officially commenced in Hefei since this September 28, is a grand celebration to mark the 235th anniversary of the historic "Hui Troupes Entering Beijing", which was widely regarded as the origin event of Peking Opera.