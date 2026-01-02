Groundbreaking Integrative Program Brings Advanced Health Practices, Breathwork, And Biohacking Into A Unified Path For Regeneration, Resilience, And Human Potential

Globally recognized teacher Anaez introduces a world-first framework supporting strength, clarity, and vitality through modern and ancient systems

Anaez, formerly known as Nate Zeleznick, is advancing a new conversation in personal resilience and human potential through the Integrated Ascension Method (I AM) and Ascended Living-a comprehensive framework that brings together advanced mindset training, breathwork, nutrition, supplementation, biohacking principles, body decoding, and emerging regenerative technologies. The approach is designed for individuals navigating chronic health challenges or high-stress life transitions who are seeking greater energy, clarity, and quality of life.

As rates of chronic conditions, cognitive stress, and emotional exhaustion continue to rise worldwide, many individuals report feeling overwhelmed by fragmented information and conventional pathways that address symptoms in isolation. According to national health data, chronic stress, metabolic imbalance, and nervous-system dysregulation are increasingly common across age groups. Anaez's work responds to this reality by integrating multiple disciplines into a single, coherent system that emphasizes internal strength, adaptability, and personal agency.

The Integrated Ascension Method is built on the premise that human beings are designed for resilience and self-regulation when supported by the right tools, environment, and mindset. Drawing from ancient breath and energy practices once reserved for royal lineages, alongside modern neuroscience, biochemistry, and frequency-based technologies, the method supports balance across physical, mental, emotional, energetic, and spiritual dimensions-without positioning itself as a replacement for medical care.

Central to the work is the belief that individuals can engage with a diagnosis without defining themselves by a prognosis. The programs emphasize nervous-system regulation, breath mastery, focused awareness, and daily practices that support clarity and inner stability. Participants are guided to cultivate appreciation, gratitude, and presence, even in the face of uncertainty.

“YOU are the miracle you've been waiting for,” said Anaez.“When people reconnect with their breath, their energy, and their sense of purpose, they begin to access strength that was always there.”

Anaez is the creator of the Integrated Ascension Method and co-founder of Ascended Living, alongside Yemaya van de Belt. His work is supported by collaborations with leaders in sound-based neuroscience, biochemistry, and regenerative research, including Dr. Jeffrey Thompson of Scientific Sounds and Ian Mitchell of Wizard Sciences. Together, they contribute to a multidisciplinary ecosystem focused on optimization, balance, and conscious living.

Recognized globally for his teaching and speaking, Anaez has accumulated more than 38,000 hours of instruction and has appeared on platforms including Netflix, GAIA, and Amazon Prime, with content reaching tens of millions of viewers monthly. In 2024, he was honored as Wellness Coach of the Year at the FORTTUNA Global Excellence Awards and received the Health 2.0 Visionaries Award in Dubai. His work bridges ancient Indonesian energy practices with modern science, offering a rare synthesis of tradition and innovation.

As part of his public outreach, Anaez invites individuals to explore the I AM Ascended Living app, which provides access to a complimentary class on nervous-system regulation, breathwork, mental focus, and energetic sovereignty. The program is designed to offer an accessible entry point for those seeking practical tools to support resilience and wellbeing.

Living his message, Anāez is actively healing an inoperable brain tumor using his unique ASCEND framework. In a matter of 5 weeks, scans showed a 50%+ reduction in tumor size, and within six months, he released 89 pounds of fat, added 15 pounds of muscle, reversed hypertension, and reduced his metabolic age by 22 years.

Video Link:

Anaez's mission is simple and urgent: help people turn diagnosis into direction and become their own medicine.

In a wellness landscape often dominated by extremes, Anaez's work reflects a growing movement toward integrated, conscious approaches that honor both science and human experience. His message resonates with those who believe that even in the most challenging moments, it is possible to live with purpose, dignity, and inner strength.

To learn more about the Integrated Ascension Method and receive a complimentary resource, visit To explore Ascended Living, visit ascendedliving To connect with Anaez, visit