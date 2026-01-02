XAI Madison Equity Premium Income Fund Declares Its Monthly Distribution Of $0.060 Per Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XAI Madison Equity Premium Income Fund (the“Fund”) has declared its regular monthly distribution of $0.060 per share on the Fund's common shares (NYSE: MCN), payable on January 30, 2026, to common shareholders of record as of January 15, 2026, as noted below. The amount of the distribution represents no change from the previous month's distribution amount of $0.060 per share. As mentioned in previous distribution declarations, the Fund has changed its distribution frequency from quarterly to monthly, which went into effect with the April 1, 2025 declaration. XA Investments believes this change enables investors to better manage their cash flow needs. The following dates apply to the declaration:

Ex-Dividend Date January 15, 2026 Record Date January 15, 2026 Payable Date January 30, 2026 Amount $0.060 per share Change from Previous Month No Change

Common share distributions may be paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends), capital gains and/or a return of capital. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to the Fund's common shareholders on Form 1099 after the end of the 2026 calendar year. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net income or profit. For further information regarding the Fund's distributions, please visit .

The Fund's net investment income and capital gain can vary significantly over time; however, the Fund seeks to maintain more stable common share quarterly distributions over time. The Fund's final taxable income for the current fiscal year will not be known until the Fund's tax returns are filed.

As a registered investment company, the Fund is subject to a 4% excise tax that is imposed if the Fund does not distribute to common shareholders by the end of any calendar year at least the sum of (i) 98% of its ordinary income (not taking into account any capital gain or loss) for the calendar year and (ii) 98.2% of its capital gain in excess of its capital loss (adjusted for certain ordinary losses) for a one-year period generally ending on December 31 of the calendar year (unless an election is made to use the Fund's fiscal year). In certain circumstances, the Fund may elect to retain income or capital gain to the extent that the Board of Trustees, in consultation with Fund management, determines it to be in the interest of shareholders to do so.

The common share distributions paid by the Fund for any particular period may be more than the amount of net investment income from that period. As a result, all or a portion of a distribution may be a return of capital, which is in effect a partial return of the amount a common shareholder invested in the Fund, up to the amount of the common shareholder's tax basis in their common shares, which would reduce such tax basis. Although a return of capital may not be taxable, it will generally increase the common shareholder's potential gain, or reduce the common shareholder's potential loss, on any subsequent sale or other disposition of common shares.

Future common share distributions will be made if and when declared by the Fund's Board of Trustees, after the evaluation of several factors, including the Fund's net investment income, financial performance and available cash. There can be no assurance that the amount or timing of common share distributions in the future will be equal or similar to that described herein or that the Board of Trustees will not decide to suspend or discontinue the payment of common share distributions in the future.

The Fund's objective is to achieve a high level of current income and current capital gains, with long-term capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund intends to pursue its objective by investing in a portfolio of common stocks and utilizing an option strategy, primarily by writing (selling) covered call options on a substantial portion of the common stocks in the portfolio in order to generate current income and gains from option writing premiums and, to a lesser extent, from dividends. Market action can impact dividend issuance as the Fund's total assets affect the Fund's future dividend prospects. The Fund provides additional information on its website at .

About XA Investments

XA Investments LLC (“XAI”) serves as the Fund's investment adviser. XAI is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in 2016. XAI serves as the investment adviser for two listed closed-end funds and an interval closed-end fund. The listed closed-end funds, the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and XAI Madison Equity Premium Income Fund both trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the interval fund, Octagon XAI CLO Income Fund is available via direct subscription and through select broker/dealers and wealth management platforms.

In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and consulting services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XAI offers custom product build and consulting services, including development and market research, sales, marketing, and fund management.

XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. XAI provides individual investors with access to institutional-caliber alternative managers. For more information, please visit .

About XMS Capital Partners

XMS Capital Partners, LLC, established in 2006, is a global, independent, financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory and asset management services to clients. It has offices in Chicago, Boston and London. For more information, please visit .

About Madison Investments

Madison Investments is an independent investment management firm based in Madison, WI. The firm was founded in 1974, has approximately $29.6 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, and is recognized as one of the nation's top investment firms. Madison offers domestic fixed income, U.S. and international equity, covered call, multi-asset, insurance and credit union investment management strategies. For more information, please visit .

Madison and/or Madison Investments is the unifying tradename of Madison Investment Holdings, Inc., Madison Asset Management, LLC, and Madison Investment Advisors, LLC. Madison Funds are distributed by MFD Distributor, LLC. Madison is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MFD Distributor, LLC is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and is a member firm of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority .

XAI does not provide tax advice; please consult a professional tax advisor regarding your specific tax situation. Income may be subject to state and local taxes, as well as the federal alternative minimum tax.

Investors should consider the investment objectives and policies, risk considerations, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. For more information on the Fund, please visit the Fund's webpage at .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

NOT FDIC INSURED NO BANK GUARANTEE MAY LOSE VALUE

