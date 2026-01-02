Pakistan-Based Terror Handler's Property Attached In J&K's Poonch

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Jan 2 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday that it has attached the property of a Pakistan-based terror handler in the Mandi area of the district.

A police statement said, "In a decisive legal action against terrorism and anti-national elements operating from across the border, Poonch Police have attached an immovable property belonging to a Pakistan-based terror handler, in compliance with the directions of the Honourable Court."

"The attachment has been effected in connection with FIR No. 07/2002 registered at Police Station Mandi under Sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act. The attached property comprises 06 Kanal 13.5 Marlas of land, falling under Khasra Nos. 291, 292, 287, 271, 222, 222/1, 221, 186, 180 and 97 (min), situated in Tehsil Mandi, District Poonch, with an assessed value of approximately Rs 13.36 lakh," he said.

The attached property belongs to Jamal Lone, alias Jamala, son of Sultan Lone, alias Sultana, resident of Chamber Kanari, Tehsil Mandi, District Poonch, who is presently operating as a Pakistan-based terror handler.

The accused had earlier exfiltrated to Pakistan/PoJK and has since been actively involved in activities inimical to the security and sovereignty of the nation.

Owing to his continued evasion of the legal process, the accused was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the Hon'ble Court.

Despite sustained efforts by Poonch Police to secure his arrest, he remained beyond the reach of law, compelling the Hon'ble Court to order attachment of his immovable property.

Acting upon these directions, the attachment was executed by the Poonch Police in close coordination with the Revenue Department, after following all due legal procedures, verification, and documentation.

This action forms part of a broader and sustained strategy to dismantle the financial and logistical support structures of terror networks and to ensure that individuals involved in terrorism and anti-national activities are deprived of their resources, it said.

"District Police Poonch reiterates its unwavering commitment to act firmly and lawfully against Pakistan-based terror handlers and all elements involved in activities prejudicial to national security, and assures the public that such measures will continue in the interest of peace, public safety, and sovereignty of the nation," the statement added.