Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Crown Prince, Qatar Amir Mull Over Regional Developments


2026-01-01 03:04:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad discussed the latest regional and international developments over the phone on Thursday.
During the phone conversation, they also tackled fraternal relations between both countries and ways to further promote them, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). (end)
kns


MENAFN01012026000071011013ID1110546370



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search