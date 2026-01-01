403
Saudi Crown Prince, Qatar Amir Mull Over Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad discussed the latest regional and international developments over the phone on Thursday.
During the phone conversation, they also tackled fraternal relations between both countries and ways to further promote them, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). (end)
kns
