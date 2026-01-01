The 8 Best Comic Book Boards For Preserving Your Comic Books

Image source: Amazon

Comic book collecting is an expensive hobby. It also requires a lot of time and physical activity on your part. Comic sleeves and the best comic book boards need to be swapped out every few years. Even archival-quality comic sleeves and backing boards, which can last a lifetime, require regular maintenance and extensive physical care.

While I have written about the importance of buying comic sleeves, it is also important to buy backing boards as well. Many new collectors only buy comic sleeves, a practice that can damage comics eventually.

The Best Comic Book Boards

The best comic book boards buttress and support comic books when you put them in a sleeve. It is never enough to just put a comic in a sleeve. A proper comic book board helps to keep comics from folding. If you don't put a backing board in a sleeve, then your comics will bend, fold, and warp within the sleeve over time.

Acid-free buffering is the process which comic sleeves and backing boards receive a coating of 3% calcium carbonate. Comic paper features a substance known as lignin that causes it to deteriorate over time. Acid-free comic sleeves and backing boards slow down this process.

It is just as important to invest in the best comic book boards as sleeves. Here is a list of eight of the best comic book boards on Amazon.

1. Invested Alliance Comic Book Backing Boards (100-Pack)

This company hails itself as a group of comic collectors that sells supplies to other comic collectors. The company claims that if you use its best comic book boards properly, then your comics will have lifelong protection. This product is optimal for use with Modern Age comics only. Each board is precision-cut for use with Modern Age comics.

Here are the product's dimensions: 6.75 x 10.5 inches. They have a 24pt thickness. This product comes with 100 comic book boards. Each board features a coating of 3% calcium carbonate on one side, making it acid-free. This product weighs over 4 pounds.

Buy it now for $17.99 at Amazon.

2. KKU Comic Book Boards (200-Pack)

This product weighs 6.26 pounds and comes with 200 acid-free comic book backing boards. These boards are relatively thicker than similar products and feature a 29pt thickness. Here are the dimensions of this product: 10.4 x 6.7 x 1.9 inches. This comic book product is optimal for Modern Age comic books only.

Buy it now for $26.99 at Amazon.

3. Belifun Sleeves and Comic Book Boards for Silver Age Comics (200-pack)

This is one of three products on this list that come with comic sleeves and backing boards, too. Each purchase comes with 100 sleeves and 100 of the best comic book boards. Both the sleeves and the backing boards feature an acid-free coating.

Here are the product's dimensions: 10.47 x 7.01 x 0.1 inches. The comic sleeves feature a 1 1⁄2' top flap that enhances protection against the elements for your comics. This product is optimal for use with Silver Age comic books only.

The manufacturer states that this is an archival quality product. If you use it properly, your comics should last a lifetime.

Get it now at Amazon for $26.99.

4. SUNEZLGO Comic Sleeves and Boards for Modern Age Comics

This product comes with 100 comic book backing boards and 100 sleeves. You should only use Modern Age comic books with these sleeves and boards. The sleeves are acid-free, and each backing board features a double-sided coating of 3% calcium carbonate, too. Each polypropylene sleeve is thick, durable, and resistant to tearing.

This product weighs 6.69 pounds. Here are the product's dimensions: ‎10.5 x 6.96 x 0.04 inches. You also get hundreds of stickers for organizational purposes.

Buy it for $23.99 at Amazon now.

5. Leffis Comic Book Backing Boards (200-Pack)

Leffis is a well-known brand and manufacturer of comic supplies. This product weighs 7.41 pounds; each backing board is made of a durable and long-lasting cardboard. Each backing board has an acid-free coating. This product is optimal for use with Modern Age comics.

Here are the dimensions of this product: 10.5 x 6.75 x 0.04 inches. You get 200 of the best comic book boards with each purchase.

Buy it now at Amazon for $25.99.

6. Gemini Comic Book Backing Boards (1000-Pack)

Gemini makes this product for hardcore comic collectors who need to replace hundreds of backing boards in their collection. This product weighs 45 pounds and comes with 1,000 backing boards. Each backing board features a 24pt thickness and an acid-free coating on one side.

Here are the dimensions of this product: 6.75 x 10.5 inches. This product is optimal for use with Modern Age comic books only.

Buy it now at Amazon for $114.95.

7. Gemini Premium Silver Age Comic Book Bags and Boards (200-Pack)

This product is optimal for use with Silver Age comics only. Gemini's premium and best comic book boards and sleeves weigh 5.02 pounds. You get 100 comic book polypropylene sleeves and 100 backing boards with each purchase.

Here are the dimensions of the product: 7 x 10.5 inches. The sleeves and backing boards both have an acid-free coating. The backing boards are thick, durable, and have a 24pt thickness. Each comic book sleeve has a 1 1⁄2” flap at the top that enhances protection from the elements.

Buy it now for $27.95 at Amazon.

8. BCW Current Comic Boards (100-Pack)

BCW is a well-known comics preservation supplier. This product weighs 3.8 pounds and contains 100 acid-free backing boards. Here are the dimensions of the product: ‎6.75 x 10.5 inches. This product is optimal for use with Modern Age comic books.

The baking boards feature a 24pt thickness and have an acid-free coating. BCW states this is an archival quality product that can last a lifetime if used properly with a comic book sleeve.

Buy it now for $21.09 on Amazon.

The Best Comic Book Boards and Sleeves

As mentioned before, comic collecting is a very expensive endeavor. It is also important to understand that you should never use acid-free comic book sleeves or backing boards on their own, or one without the other. You should always use sleeves and backing boards together, or you're wasting your money and time.

