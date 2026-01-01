China's Quad Counter Centers On Building An Anti-India Arc
Early talk of a Chinese“String of Pearls” focused on port access from the South China Sea to the Persian Gulf. That has since evolved into a denser network of economic corridors, dual-use ports and political influence capable of generating simultaneous pressure on nearly every Indian frontier.
The logic resembles Cold War containment, but with 21st-century tools. Where Washington once built formal alliances around the Soviet Union, Beijing is weaving trade, infrastructure finance and security ties with India's neighbors to ensure that every land border and maritime approach is contested.Pakistan: the hard-power cornerstone
Pakistan remains the central pillar of this architecture. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, whose announced value has risen to about $62 billion, gives China a direct route from Xinjiang to the Arabian Sea via Gwadar, easing the Malacca Strait chokepoint and locking in a long-term presence on India's western flank.
Militarily, the relationship has deepened. China supplies the bulk of Pakistan's major arms, including JF-17 fighters and Type 054A frigates, and has assisted sensitive missile and nuclear-related capacities designed to offset India's conventional superiority.
Talk of“CPEC 2.0,” focused on industrial zones and deeper economic integration, underlines how far Islamabad has become a quasi-strategic tributary: economically dependent, militarily intertwined and diplomatically aligned with Beijing against New Delhi.Myanmar and Nepal: the vulnerable east and north
To India's east, China's embrace of Myanmar's junta after the 2021 coup secured another corridor from Yunnan to the Bay of Bengal.
