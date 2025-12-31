Qatar Sees First Robotic Urinary Reconstruction

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In a breakthrough that moves treatment from repeated stop-gap procedures to a permanent cure, Hamad Medical Corporation has carried out Qatar's first robotic bilateral ureteric reimplantation, giving a patient a definitive solution to a complex urinary obstruction and signalling a major advance in local urological care.

The pioneering surgery was performed at Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital and involved reattaching both ureters - the tubes that carry urine from the kidneys to the bladder - using robotic technology. While the procedure itself is well-established internationally, it had previously been done in Qatar only through open surgery. This marks the first time it has been completed robotically in the country.

Traditionally, patients with this condition could only be managed using temporary measures, such as repeated stent replacements. These procedures carry ongoing risks, including infection, bleeding, pain, and lower urinary tract symptoms, as well as the cumulative risks associated with multiple anesthetics. The introduction of robotic surgery allows surgeons to perform this complex procedure with greater precision, reduced risk, and significantly faster recovery for patients.

For the patient, the outcome has been life-changing. Patient is now completely stent-free, with normal urine flow from the kidneys to the bladder, and has made a full recovery, no longer requiring repeated hospital visits, imaging, or procedures. Most importantly, the obstruction has been repaired, ensuring his kidneys are protected and functioning normally.

The introduction of robotic bilateral ureteric reimplantation at HMC represents a major step forward in patient care. It reduces the need for repeated surgical interventions, lowers the risk of recurrent infections, and minimizes long-term follow-up requirements for both patients and healthcare services.

This milestone reflects HMC's commitment to moving beyond temporary treatment options and delivering definitive, high-quality surgical care through the adoption of advanced medical technologies. By expanding the use of robotic surgery, HMC continues to improve clinical outcomes, enhance recovery, and significantly improve quality of life for patients.

This achievement further strengthens HMC's role as a national and regional leader in complex urological and robotic surgery, ensuring patients in Qatar have access to world-class care close to home.

