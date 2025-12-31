Krunal Pandya Roars Back To Form With VHT Century Ahead Of IPL 2026

In an encouraging development for defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya is displaying some fine form ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Krunal was the 'Player of the Match' in RCB's IPL title win against Punjab Kings, with figures of 2/17 in four overs, coming in clutch with wickets of top-order batters Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis.

Stellar Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign

In Baroda's Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) clash against Hyderabad, Krunal posted a 63-ball 109, with 18 fours and a six, along with centuries from Amit Passi (127) and Nitya Pandya (122), which took Baroda to 417/4. He was also economical with the ball, bowling a 10-over spell of 0/59 and contributed in his side's win.

Previously against UP, Pandya had bowled a wicketless 10-over spell of 64 runs, but despite his hard-hitting 77-ball 82 with 10 fours and two sixes, his side had failed to chase down 370 set by UP, ending the innings at 315.

In Baroda's win over Bengal, Krunal had produced an all-round effort of 57 in 63 balls, with six fours and a six and taken 3/39 in 10 overs as Baroda secured a four-wicket win while chasing 206.

His only bad game was against Assam, scoring just two runs and going wicketless.

So far in VHT, Krunal has scored 250 runs in four innings at an average of 85.33, with a century and two fifties and strike rate of 121.35. He has also taken three wickets.

Recap of IPL-winning season

In the last IPL season, Krunal was crucial in RCB's IPL triumph, scoring 109 in seven innings at an average of 18.16 with a fifty, best score of 73* against Delhi Capitals (DC) and taking 17 scalps in 15 matches at an average of 22.29, with best figures of 4/45. (ANI)

