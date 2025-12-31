Shilpa Rao Talks Timeless Songs, Finding New Sides Of Herself Through Music

Shilpa Rao is in a rare phase of her career where experience and curiosity are all meeting at once. Nearly two decades into singing some of Hindi cinema's most loved songs, she's just come off a year that included a Grammy nomination, a National Award win, and a renewed connection with audiences across the world, especially in places like Dubai, where her music has found long-standing love.

In this candid conversation with Khaleej Times, Shilpa reflects on her journey so far, the people who've shaped her along the way, how her relationship with her own voice continues to evolve, and what makes songs like Khuda Jaane, Tose Naina, and the recent catchy hit Ghafoor timeless. Edited excerpts from the conversation:

You've been a voice people turn to for almost two decades now. When you look back at this journey today, what emotions come up most strongly for you?

Over time, I've been very fortunate to work with so many brilliant musicians, writers, actors, filmmakers, lyricists, and directors. More than just working with them, I've learned so much from them. With every project, I've discovered a new side of myself and learned something new - whether it's patience, a new technique, or a new perspective on art. It's been a very insightful journey, and truly a journey of learning.

The year 2025 was especially transformative for you, from a Grammy nomination to winning a National Award. How have these milestones changed the way you see your own voice in the industry?

It's very overwhelming to be considered and then eventually win these accolades. I dedicate all of this to the people who have been with me since the very beginning - my family, my friends, and especially my fans. They've stood by me through all kinds of genres and different sides of me that I've explored through my music. I truly feel that these honours belong to all of them.

Songs like 'Khuda Jaane', 'Tose Naina', and more recently 'Ghafoor' continue to find new listeners across generations and geographies. What do you think allows your music to remain timeless?

For music to be timeless, it starts with the vision - whether that comes from the director, producer, or writer. Then comes the collaboration between the composers and lyricists, which is the next building block. After that, singers like me come in and express it in our own way. For a song to become timeless, all these elements have to come together in harmony. One person alone cannot make it happen; it's a team effort where every department has to be in sync.

Has your relationship with your own voice changed over the years, especially after phase of recognition?

Definitely. The relationship you have with your voice - the effort you put into it, and then allowing your voice to do its own magic - is a constantly evolving process. It shouldn't stop. You should keep trying new things and continue to surprise yourself.

Dubai has embraced your music wholeheartedly, from long-time fans to younger listeners discovering your work now. What do the fans here mean to you?

Fans here mean everything to me. Dubai has been incredibly supportive since the very beginning - from my first visit around 2010 or 2011 until now. Every audience member, every fan, every RJ, organiser, technician - everyone who has contributed to my trips, concerts, and stays has shown me so much warmth and hospitality. All of this has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way, and I hold it very close to my heart.

At this stage of your career, what does“success” personally look like to you?

The definition of success keeps changing with time and life. Right now, for me, success is about my entire team - the people who help me do what I do. I don't do this alone. All of us work together to create an experience for our audiences - something they can see, feel, and connect with. Being able to enjoy that process together and give that experience to the fans is something I truly treasure at this moment.

With 'Ghafoor' becoming such a powerful anthem in 2025, did it unlock a new side of you creatively - or reaffirm something you've always known about your artistic instincts?

It's actually a bit of both. It's not one or the other - it's more nuanced than that. Years of listening to music and training help with technique, of course, but some songs really surprise you. Ghafoor brought out a very fun and interesting side of me that I didn't even know existed. It was such a fun recording, and I still remember and cherish that experience.

After achieving so much in 2025, what are you most curious about exploring next as an artist?

I'm not much of a planner in that sense. I try to keep an open mind and a welcoming approach with the composers, filmmakers, and lyricists I work with. That helps me absorb something new and then create something fresh for the audience. That's something I put a lot of effort into, and it's what I look forward to.

Lastly, for listeners in Dubai and across the world who have grown up with your voice as a constant companion, what would you like to say to them at this moment in your journey?

A big thank you. I couldn't have done this without you. Each and every one of you matters, and you've made me who I am today. This journey would have been impossible alone. I really hope I get to meet all of you, perform together, and share that moment where we're all singing as one. Thank you for being with me through the good, the bad, and the strange times. I wish everyone a wonderful new year filled with happiness, peace, and love.