USD/JPY Forecast 31/12:US Dollar Rangebound Against The Yen
- The US dollar has been choppy against the Japanese yen during trading on Tuesday, as we are simply flailing about trying to find some type of momentum.
Fundamentally speaking, the Bank of Japan did just raise rates, and the Federal Reserve is expected to cut once or twice in 2026, but the reality is that the interest rate differential is still wide enough that you can drive a truck through it, and the Bank of Japan really has no ability to tighten monetary policy significantly.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWe are starting to hear murmurs of Japan tightening, and while that might be true to a point, the demographics of the country and quite frankly, the debt load don't allow that to be a major feature going forward. I like the idea of buying dips against the yen and will continue to do so.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment