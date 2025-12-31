Letsia Pay Obtains PCI DSS Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment To The Highest Standards Of Payment Security

MENAFN - Mid-East Info), one of the key subsidiaries ofspecializing in digital payment solutions, has officially obtained the internationally recognized, one of the most important global security compliance standards in the electronic payments industry.

This achievement stands as a strong validation of Letsia Pay's commitment to implementing the highest security standards in managing, processing, and storing payment card data, ensuring the protection of sensitive customer and partner information in accordance with globally approved security frameworks.



Deployment of state-of-the-art data security technologies

A highly secure operational environment for financial transactions

Continuous monitoring and control systems Strict procedures to prevent breaches and fraud attempts

The certification confirms that Letsia Pay has established a highly secure technological infrastructure and advanced protection systems that include:

Commenting on this milestone,, stated:

He further emphasized that this accomplishment comes as part of Letsia Holding's broader strategy to drive digital transformation and deliver innovative financial solutions tailored to the markets in which the company operates, while ensuring maximum levels of trust and protection.

PCI DSS certification represents a fundamental global benchmark for companies operating in the digital payments sector, strengthening client confidence and empowering Letsia Pay to further expand its secure financial services across multiple regions.

Letsia Pay reaffirmed its continued commitment to developing its digital payment ecosystem and delivering innovative, secure, and high-quality financial services to solidify its position as a leading fintech provider in the region.