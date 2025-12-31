403
Letsia Pay Obtains PCI DSS Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment To The Highest Standards Of Payment Security
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Letsia Pay, one of the key subsidiaries of Letsia Holding specializing in digital payment solutions, has officially obtained the internationally recognized PCI DSS certification, one of the most important global security compliance standards in the electronic payments industry.
This achievement stands as a strong validation of Letsia Pay's commitment to implementing the highest security standards in managing, processing, and storing payment card data, ensuring the protection of sensitive customer and partner information in accordance with globally approved security frameworks. The certification confirms that Letsia Pay has established a highly secure technological infrastructure and advanced protection systems that include:
Deployment of state-of-the-art data security technologies
A highly secure operational environment for financial transactions
Continuous monitoring and control systems
Strict procedures to prevent breaches and fraud attempts
