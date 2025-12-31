Letsia Pay Obtains PCI DSS Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment To The Highest Standards Of Payment Security

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Letsia Pay, one of the key subsidiaries of Letsia Holding specializing in digital payment solutions, has officially obtained the internationally recognized PCI DSS certification, one of the most important global security compliance standards in the electronic payments industry.



This achievement stands as a strong validation of Letsia Pay's commitment to implementing the highest security standards in managing, processing, and storing payment card data, ensuring the protection of sensitive customer and partner information in accordance with globally approved security frameworks.

The certification confirms that Letsia Pay has established a highly secure technological infrastructure and advanced protection systems that include:

  • Deployment of state-of-the-art data security technologies

  • A highly secure operational environment for financial transactions

  • Continuous monitoring and control systems

  • Strict procedures to prevent breaches and fraud attempts

Commenting on this milestone, Mohamed Rabie Moawad – Chairman of Letsia Holding, stated:

“Achieving PCI DSS certification is not just a technical milestone; it is a strategic commitment to our clients and partners. We are building a financial infrastructure that adheres to the highest global standards of security and reliability. This certification reaffirms Letsia Pay's position as a trusted partner capable of delivering secure payment solutions that support our regional and international expansion plans.”

He further emphasized that this accomplishment comes as part of Letsia Holding's broader strategy to drive digital transformation and deliver innovative financial solutions tailored to the markets in which the company operates, while ensuring maximum levels of trust and protection.

PCI DSS certification represents a fundamental global benchmark for companies operating in the digital payments sector, strengthening client confidence and empowering Letsia Pay to further expand its secure financial services across multiple regions.

Letsia Pay reaffirmed its continued commitment to developing its digital payment ecosystem and delivering innovative, secure, and high-quality financial services to solidify its position as a leading fintech provider in the region.

