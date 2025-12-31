403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France to Review Bill Restricting Social Media for Under-15s
(MENAFN) In January, France will evaluate legislation seeking to prohibit social media access for individuals under 15 and to ban mobile phones in secondary schools, a media outlet reported Wednesday.
The French Council of State is scheduled to review the proposal on Jan. 8, with the objective of restricting social media for minors under 15 and enforcing a ban on cellphone use in high schools beginning with the academic year starting September 2026.
Government sources indicated that the draft has been prepared to align with European regulations, addressing shortcomings of a previous attempt that failed to meet compliance standards.
In November, President Emmanuel Macron expressed his intention to broaden the existing restrictions on mobile phones to include high schools from the 2026–2027 school year, while also introducing a social media ban for adolescents under 15 or 16.
The prohibition on cellphone use has already applied from preschool through middle school under a 2018 law, though enforcement has sometimes proven challenging.
Numerous scholarly studies have highlighted the psychological risks associated with social media among young people, as well as the distractions posed by mobile phones for teenagers.
The French Council of State is scheduled to review the proposal on Jan. 8, with the objective of restricting social media for minors under 15 and enforcing a ban on cellphone use in high schools beginning with the academic year starting September 2026.
Government sources indicated that the draft has been prepared to align with European regulations, addressing shortcomings of a previous attempt that failed to meet compliance standards.
In November, President Emmanuel Macron expressed his intention to broaden the existing restrictions on mobile phones to include high schools from the 2026–2027 school year, while also introducing a social media ban for adolescents under 15 or 16.
The prohibition on cellphone use has already applied from preschool through middle school under a 2018 law, though enforcement has sometimes proven challenging.
Numerous scholarly studies have highlighted the psychological risks associated with social media among young people, as well as the distractions posed by mobile phones for teenagers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment