403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former Soviet Leaders Slam Ukraine’s Drone Strike on Putin Residence
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s reported attempt to target Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Novgorod Region has prompted swift condemnation from leaders across the former Soviet Union. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko labeled the attack “the wildest terrorism at the highest state level,” while Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev warned it jeopardizes regional stability and long-term peace.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Kiev had launched 91 long-range drones at Putin’s home on the night of December 28–29, though no damage occurred. Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky denied the claim.
On Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry released both a flight map and video displaying the debris of one of the UAVs used in the attempt, describing it as “targeted” and “carefully planned.”
The incident coincided with recent signals from US President Donald Trump, who suggested the Ukraine peace process was nearing a conclusion following his meeting with Zelensky and a Sunday phone call with Putin.
Speaking to reporters in Minsk on Wednesday, Lukashenko emphasized Russia’s restraint, noting that Moscow had the capability to strike Zelensky’s residences but refrained from doing so. He recalled that when Russia’s nuclear-capable Oreshnik hypersonic missile system was first deployed, Putin “categorically rejected suggestions from ‘hotheads’ to deliver further strikes against ‘decision-making centers.’”
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon told Putin during a phone call, “Actions threatening state facilities and the security of the country’s leadership are unacceptable and hinder the negotiation process,” according to his press service.
Similarly, Mirziyoyev said in a call with Putin, “Such acts pose a threat to stability and security and undermine long-term peace,” the Kremlin press service reported.
Other regional leaders also reacted. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev condemned the attempted strike during a call with Putin, while Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov expressed “extreme concern,” his spokesman Askat Alagozov said.
International responses included Trump, who told reporters he was “very angry” after learning of the incident. Moscow has framed the strike as an effort to derail the US-led mediation in Ukraine. According to media, EU leaders convened an emergency call after Russia disclosed the attempted attack, citing unnamed sources.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Kiev had launched 91 long-range drones at Putin’s home on the night of December 28–29, though no damage occurred. Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky denied the claim.
On Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry released both a flight map and video displaying the debris of one of the UAVs used in the attempt, describing it as “targeted” and “carefully planned.”
The incident coincided with recent signals from US President Donald Trump, who suggested the Ukraine peace process was nearing a conclusion following his meeting with Zelensky and a Sunday phone call with Putin.
Speaking to reporters in Minsk on Wednesday, Lukashenko emphasized Russia’s restraint, noting that Moscow had the capability to strike Zelensky’s residences but refrained from doing so. He recalled that when Russia’s nuclear-capable Oreshnik hypersonic missile system was first deployed, Putin “categorically rejected suggestions from ‘hotheads’ to deliver further strikes against ‘decision-making centers.’”
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon told Putin during a phone call, “Actions threatening state facilities and the security of the country’s leadership are unacceptable and hinder the negotiation process,” according to his press service.
Similarly, Mirziyoyev said in a call with Putin, “Such acts pose a threat to stability and security and undermine long-term peace,” the Kremlin press service reported.
Other regional leaders also reacted. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev condemned the attempted strike during a call with Putin, while Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov expressed “extreme concern,” his spokesman Askat Alagozov said.
International responses included Trump, who told reporters he was “very angry” after learning of the incident. Moscow has framed the strike as an effort to derail the US-led mediation in Ukraine. According to media, EU leaders convened an emergency call after Russia disclosed the attempted attack, citing unnamed sources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment