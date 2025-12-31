403
Israeli Forces Shoot Dead Twenty-Year-Old Palestinian in West Bank
(MENAFN) A 20-year-old Palestinian died after Israeli military forces fired on his vehicle in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to Israeli armed forces and Palestinian authorities.
The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed three individuals sustained critical injuries following the shooting incident near Einabus village in the northern West Bank. Social media footage captured the targeted vehicle consumed by fire.
Palestine's General Authority for Civil Affairs named the deceased as Qais Sami Jasser Allan, age 20.
WAFA, the Palestinian news agency, cited eyewitness accounts describing Israeli soldiers raiding the village and discharging weapons at both a Palestinian family's residence and a vehicle traveling on the village roadway.
The Israeli military released a statement claiming a Palestinian attempted to ram soldiers operating in the area. "In response, the soldiers fired at the attacker and eliminated him," it said.
No casualties among Israeli personnel were documented.
Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians in the West Bank, data from the U.N. human rights office for the occupied Palestinian territory shows.
