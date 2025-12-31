403
Russia Intercepts Over Twenty Ukrainian Drones Over Moscow
(MENAFN) Russian forces intercepted 21 unmanned aerial vehicles targeting the Moscow Region on Tuesday evening, with at least five headed directly for the capital before being destroyed, local authorities confirmed.
Andrey Vorobyov, Governor of the Moscow Region, disclosed via his Telegram channel that defense systems eliminated the UAVs across seven municipal zones—Ruzsky, Volokolamsky, Odintsovo, Mozhaysky, Narofominsky, Istra, and Chekhov—while additional aerial threats remained under engagement.
A 57-year-old man suffered moderate injuries after a drone detonated upon impact in Pagubino village within Volokolamsky district. The victim received shrapnel wounds to his back and arm, prompting emergency medical teams to stabilize him on-site before evacuation to a trauma facility.
Capital Mayor Sergey Sobyanin separately announced that five drones approaching Moscow had been eliminated. Vnukovo airport suspended operations temporarily as a safety measure.
The Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement confirming air defense units obliterated at least 24 additional Ukrainian UAVs during a three-hour window between 8pm and 11pm Moscow time. The breakdown showed 14 neutralized over Kaluga Region, five over Crimea, three over Belgorod, with one each downed over Tula and Kursk.
Ukrainian forces have escalated deep-strike drone operations into Russian territory in recent months, hitting infrastructure and civilian structures in what Moscow characterizes as desperate "terrorist attacks."
Tuesday's assault comes on the heels of an attempted strike against Russian President Vladimir Putin's state residence in Novgorod Region on December 28-29, which Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned as an act of "state terrorism."
Moscow has vowed a "non-diplomatic" response to the attack. Russian forces have since executed counter-strikes on military-connected Ukrainian infrastructure, stating the objective centers on degrading Kiev's drone and weapons production capabilities.
