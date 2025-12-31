403
Iran Signals Willingness for Talks with U.S.
(MENAFN) Iran's top diplomat declared Tuesday the Islamic Republic remains prepared for armed conflict while simultaneously expressing willingness to pursue diplomatic engagement with Washington, despite recent American military threats.
Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued the dual-track message via X one day after President Donald Trump warned of devastating strikes should Tehran advance its ballistic missile or nuclear weapons capabilities.
Araghchi emphasized that while Iran "has never sought a conflict" with the United States, the nation's military stands ready to deliver forceful retaliation against any aggression.
"Our restraint, which should not be mistaken for weakness, is the only reason American military installations in our region remained intact," he stated, adding that "Iranians do not shy away from genuine and serious negotiations aimed at achieving a fair and balanced agreement on issues of mutual interest."
The foreign minister stressed that despite Iran and its citizens rejecting nuclear weapons ambitions, Iranians refuse to surrender their "lawful rights."
Araghchi presented Washington with a stark choice: continue following "narratives manufactured by Israel" that "only produced instability, miscalculation, and strategic failure," or adopt an approach "grounded in realism, diplomacy, and mutual respect."
In correspondence dispatched to international counterparts, Araghchi characterized Trump's Monday threats as representing "flagrant violation" of international law and the United Nations Charter, according to ministry statements released early Wednesday.
The foreign minister argued that threatening military force against Iran directly contravenes the UN Charter, "which has banned any such threats or resorting to force against states' territorial integrity and national sovereignty," urging fellow diplomats to denounce Trump's recent threats and "provocative" statements.
Regional hostilities intensified following June military operations.
Israel executed June 13 airstrikes across multiple Iranian targets—including nuclear and military installations—resulting in casualties among senior commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. Nine days later, American forces bombed Iranian nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.
