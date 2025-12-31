403
EU Warns Israel Against Blocking Humanitarian Groups in Gaza
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib stated that Israel’s intention to restrict international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) in Gaza would effectively mean obstructing vital humanitarian relief.
"Israel’s plans to block INGOs in Gaza means blocking life-saving aid. The EU has been clear: the NGO registration law can not be implemented in its current form. All barriers to humanitarian access must be lifted. IHL (international humanitarian law) leaves no room for doubt: aid must reach those in need," Lahbib said on US social media platform X.
Although a ceasefire agreement came into force in October, Israel has largely kept Gaza’s border crossings closed, preventing the delivery of mobile housing units and reconstruction supplies, thereby intensifying the humanitarian crisis affecting more than 2 million residents.
According to Palestinian authorities, at least 414 individuals in Gaza have lost their lives since the ceasefire began.
