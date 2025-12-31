Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Warns Israel Against Blocking Humanitarian Groups in Gaza

EU Warns Israel Against Blocking Humanitarian Groups in Gaza


2025-12-31 06:58:26
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib stated that Israel’s intention to restrict international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) in Gaza would effectively mean obstructing vital humanitarian relief.

"Israel’s plans to block INGOs in Gaza means blocking life-saving aid. The EU has been clear: the NGO registration law can not be implemented in its current form. All barriers to humanitarian access must be lifted. IHL (international humanitarian law) leaves no room for doubt: aid must reach those in need," Lahbib said on US social media platform X.

Although a ceasefire agreement came into force in October, Israel has largely kept Gaza’s border crossings closed, preventing the delivery of mobile housing units and reconstruction supplies, thereby intensifying the humanitarian crisis affecting more than 2 million residents.

According to Palestinian authorities, at least 414 individuals in Gaza have lost their lives since the ceasefire began.

MENAFN31122025000045017167ID1110542773



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search