US warns Kyiv of halting arms supply
(MENAFN) Washington has reportedly cautioned Ukraine that its access to US intelligence and military assistance could be suspended if it refuses to move forward with President Donald Trump’s proposed peace framework, according to reports citing individuals familiar with the discussions.
One source indicated that Washington expects Kyiv to endorse the plan by next Thursday, noting that similar pressure tactics had previously been applied when pushing Ukraine to agree to an agreement involving rare earth elements.
Ukrainian officials acknowledged on Thursday that they had been handed a revised peace outline from the US but refrained from revealing any specifics. They signaled openness to dialogue, saying that “in the American side’s assessment” the draft “could help reinvigorate diplomacy.”
As conveyed by media accounts, the proposal lays out 28 provisions. These reportedly range from withdrawing Ukrainian troops from remaining areas of Donbass, to reducing the size of Ukraine’s armed forces, and stepping back from any pursuit of NATO membership.
Ukraine’s delegation at the UN has already dismissed several of the most contentious items. Deputy Permanent Representative Khristina Gayovyshyn insisted that Kyiv would never acknowledge territories formerly under its control as belonging to Russia. She also affirmed that joining military alliances or restricting Ukraine’s defense capacity was not negotiable. Nevertheless, she reiterated that her government remains prepared to examine the draft’s details.
Western European partners aligned with Kyiv have also expressed reservations, arguing that any settlement must take into account the positions of both the EU and Ukraine. Reports suggest that European officials are now formulating a “counteroffer” they believe would be more favorable to Kyiv.
Meanwhile, Russia has downplayed the significance of the latest developments. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there was “nothing new” in the ongoing exchanges between Moscow and Washington on the conflict. He emphasized that Russia is still open to dialogue but has received no indication that Kyiv intends to enter negotiations based on the proposed framework.
