Disqualify Candidates Over Unauthorised Use Of Digital Signatures, Says Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Wednesday filed a formal objection with the State Election Commission (SEC), demanding the disqualification of several candidates over the alleged unauthorised use of digital signatures on crucial nomination documents.

In a letter addressed to the SEC, Deora highlighted "serious procedural irregularities" regarding the issuance and verification of Form A and Form B.

"These forms are critical electoral documents. Form A authorises party office-bearers to nominate candidates while Form B names the official candidate approved by the party to use its reserved symbol," he said.

Deora contended that several political parties have been submitting these forms using digital or computerised signatures, a practice he claims violates the SEC's mandatory guidelines.

According to Deora, existing rules strictly require these forms to be physically signed by authorised party officials.

"The use of digital signatures strikes at the sanctity, transparency, and authenticity of the electoral process," Deora stated in his submission.

Deora has argued that candidates relying on digitally signed forms have effectively filed nominations without lawful authorisation.

Consequently, Deora has urged the SEC to invalidate all Forms A and B issued via digital or computerised signatures, reject nominations and disqualify any candidates who submitted such forms and issue urgent clarifications to Returning Officers to ensure strict adherence to physical signature protocols.

This objection comes during a high-stakes election cycle for Maharashtra's local bodies, including municipal corporations and councils.

Deora warned that accepting digital signatures would set a "dangerous precedent" and confer an "unlawful advantage" on parties bypassing traditional verification methods. The State Election Commission has yet to issue a formal response to Deora's letter.

Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has failed to reach an agreement in 24 out of 29 municipal corporations. In these cities, the constituent parties (BJP, Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP) will contest against one another.

The impacted cities include Jalna, Parbhani, Latur, Amravati, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Solapur, Akola, Malegaon, Nanded, Nagpur, Sangli, Nashik, Dhule, Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar, Bhiwandi, and Vasai-Virar. The BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar) alliance is limited to only Akola, Ahilyanagar, and Panvel.

On the other hand, the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance is formed only in Chandrapur, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Bhiwandi.

Further, the Mahayuti parties will have a direct contest in four locations: Ichalkaranji (friendly fights), Kolhapur, Jalgaon, and Panvel.