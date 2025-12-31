403
South Africa labels Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as “cynical”
(MENAFN) South Africa’s UN ambassador, Mathu Joyini, condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as “ironic and cynical,” pointing to Israel’s continued refusal to recognize Palestinian statehood.
Speaking at an emergency UN Security Council session in New York on Monday, Joyini underscored the contrast between Israel’s actions and international consensus.
“It is ironic and cynical that Israel chooses to recognize Somaliland while rejecting the State of Palestine, which the vast majority of UN member states recognize under international law,” she said.
The session was convened at Somalia’s request following Israel’s announcement on December 26 that it had become the first UN member state to formally recognize the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, a breakaway region in the Horn of Africa that has operated autonomously since 1991 but lacks international recognition.
Joyini added that Israel’s recognition undermines global norms. “Actions that negate peace, such as Israel’s, warrant condemnation,” she said.
Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), echoed the criticism, stating that the recognition “violates Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and poses a direct threat to peace in the Horn of Africa.” He also warned that it “validates fragmentation and risks triggering further regional instability.”
