Polish Farmers Launch Nationwide Protests
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, farmers across Poland carried out demonstrations at more than 160 sites, opposing the proposed EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which they argue endangers Poland’s farming industry, rural communities, and national food security.
Organizers contend that the deal would allow South American agricultural goods, produced under weaker environmental and regulatory standards, to flood the EU market, undermining Polish producers and hastening the decline of family-owned farms.
The National Grassroots Farmers’ Protest coordinated actions along highways, expressways, national routes, and major transport hubs. Traffic disruptions were reported in central Poland, Pomerania, the Lodz and Opole regions, and Warsaw, with additional gatherings in Lublin and Silesia.
Not all demonstrations involved full blockades. “In many cases, farmers will simply be lining up along the main roads in their region,” explained protest spokesperson Krzysztof Olejnik in an interview with a media outlet. Leaders also released a map of protest sites, with some reports suggesting nearly 200 locations nationwide.
One of the most notable disruptions occurred on National Road 50 in Wiskitki, where about 30 tractors blocked one of two lanes from 10:30 a.m., causing delays near the A2 motorway exit.
“The protest began as announced and will last until 3.00 pm. There are currently around 30 tractors on National Road No. 50. One lane is blocked and traffic is moving through the other,” said Staff Sergeant Monika Michalczyk, a police press officer from Zyrardow.
