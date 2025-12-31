403
UNRWA Issues Warning Over Storms Ravaging Gaza Shelters
(MENAFN) Severe weather, including heavy storms, strong winds, and rainfall, has destroyed temporary tents across the Gaza Strip, worsening living conditions for thousands of displaced families as winter begins, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).
Israeli authorities continue to prevent UNRWA from directly delivering aid into Gaza, including essential shelter supplies for hundreds of thousands affected by the harsh weather, the agency said Wednesday on US social media platform X.
“Tents and tarpaulins are desperately needed,” UNRWA stressed, warning that families remain exposed to severe conditions. The agency urged that humanitarian assistance be permitted into Gaza without restrictions.
Established more than 70 years ago by the UN General Assembly, UNRWA was created to support Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their homeland.
An October 10 ceasefire ended Israel’s two-year war, which had killed over 71,200 Palestinians — most of them women and children — and injured more than 171,200 since October 2023, leaving the enclave devastated. Yet, despite the ceasefire, Israeli attacks on Gaza continue.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 414 people have been killed and more than 1,100 injured since the ceasefire agreement.
