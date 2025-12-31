403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HUAWEI FreeClip 2 Now Available in UAE: The Next Generation of Open-Ear Audio is Here
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) The successor to one of the hottest audio products from Huawei has hit the shelves in the UAE. With its unique open-ear design and chic aesthetic, HUAWEI FreeClip 2 offers an improved C-bridge design with superior comfort and sterling quality audio. Crafted using skin-friendly liquid silicone and acoustic ball and comfort bean, featuring a metallic-looking finish, the earphones create an appealing contrast between matte and gloss. Available in three colour options — Blue, White, and Black — the HUAWEI FreeClip 2 can be purchased through Huawei’s official online store and in retail stores across the UAE.
The FreeClip 2 is 9% lighter and more comfortable for all-day wear compared to the first-generation FreeClip. Inside the charging case, the earbuds are now arranged in an overlapping fashion to improve space utilisation. This has helped make the case 17% smaller while offering a larger battery capacity and extended battery life.
Another key area that has seen a remarkable upgrade is the acoustic system. Despite the small size, the new dual diaphragm driver delivers surprisingly powerful bass. Both the volume and low-frequency performance see a 100% improvement compared to the previous generation, creating a more exhilarating listening experience despite the open-ear design. The earbuds can dynamically detect surrounding noise in real time and automatically adjust the volume to match the current environment.
To ensure smooth calling is a three-mic call noise cancellation system combined with multi-channel DNN noise cancellation algorithms. Capable of separating your voice from ambient sound, the earbuds automatically boost your voice and filter out the noise. If you are in a noisy environment, the earbuds will enhance the caller's voice. Basically, users can effortlessly attend calls with clarity in complex environments, ensuring clear calls.
As the earphones can last for 9 hours on a single charge, they can get you through your entire workday without breaking a sweat. Including the charging case, you get a total battery life of 38 hours. Rated IP57 for sweat and water resistance, the FreeClip 2 can withstand splashes and sweat, and is easy to clean.
The FreeClip 2 is 9% lighter and more comfortable for all-day wear compared to the first-generation FreeClip. Inside the charging case, the earbuds are now arranged in an overlapping fashion to improve space utilisation. This has helped make the case 17% smaller while offering a larger battery capacity and extended battery life.
Another key area that has seen a remarkable upgrade is the acoustic system. Despite the small size, the new dual diaphragm driver delivers surprisingly powerful bass. Both the volume and low-frequency performance see a 100% improvement compared to the previous generation, creating a more exhilarating listening experience despite the open-ear design. The earbuds can dynamically detect surrounding noise in real time and automatically adjust the volume to match the current environment.
To ensure smooth calling is a three-mic call noise cancellation system combined with multi-channel DNN noise cancellation algorithms. Capable of separating your voice from ambient sound, the earbuds automatically boost your voice and filter out the noise. If you are in a noisy environment, the earbuds will enhance the caller's voice. Basically, users can effortlessly attend calls with clarity in complex environments, ensuring clear calls.
As the earphones can last for 9 hours on a single charge, they can get you through your entire workday without breaking a sweat. Including the charging case, you get a total battery life of 38 hours. Rated IP57 for sweat and water resistance, the FreeClip 2 can withstand splashes and sweat, and is easy to clean.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment