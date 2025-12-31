403
Tanker crew paints Russian flag while fleeing US Coast Guard
(MENAFN) Crew members aboard an oil tanker being pursued by the US Coast Guard in the Atlantic Ocean recently painted a Russian flag on the vessel’s exterior, according to reports released Tuesday.
According to accounts citing US officials, those on board the tanker Bella 1 added the Russian flag while attempting to avoid interception and have since claimed Russian affiliation for the ship.
This incident is the latest twist in an unusual chain of events that began on Dec. 21, when US authorities first tried to stop the Bella 1 in the Caribbean Sea as it was en route to Venezuela to load oil.
The tanker has been under US sanctions since last year due to its involvement in transporting Iranian oil, which federal officials say is sold to finance "terrorist activities."
Officials also said the ship appears to have recently changed course, heading northwest and away from the Mediterranean, possibly toward Greenland or Iceland.
According to the reports, US authorities moved to intercept the Bella 1 after determining that it was not flying a valid national flag, a condition that allows boarding under international maritime law. Despite this, the vessel did not comply with instructions and continued sailing.
US officials have not publicly explained why the Coast Guard has so far postponed boarding the tanker, which is not considered capable of outrunning US naval vessels.
Authorities said they have already obtained a seizure warrant connected to the tanker’s previous role in the Iranian oil trade. The Bella 1 is described as part of a so-called “ghost fleet” of tankers used to transport oil from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela in violation of US and international sanctions. According to one official cited in reports, most of the crew members are from Russia, India, and Ukraine.
Separately, US officials announced on Tuesday the imposition of new sanctions targeting 10 individuals and entities based in Venezuela and Iran. They are accused of involvement in Tehran’s unmanned aerial vehicle program and broader weapons proliferation activities, according to official statements.
