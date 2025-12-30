Dubai: 'Winning The World Cup Changed Our Lives' Legends Reunite At World Sports Summit

Years after lifting football's biggest trophy, some of the world's greatest Football World Cup winners came together on one stage, not to compare trophies or goals, but to reflect on the journeys that led them there and the moments that continue to stay with them long after retirement.

At a special and concluding session titled 'The Champions Table' at the World Sports Summit in Dubai, legends from different eras and nations spoke openly about injury, pressure, leadership, belief, and personal struggle. The conversation offered a rare glimpse into what life at the top of world football demands.

Among those on stage were Didier Deschamps, Ronaldo Nazario de Lima, Cafu, Fabio Cannavaro, Carles Puyol and Andres Iniesta.

Deschamps spoke about how winning the World Cup feels very different as a player and as a coach.

“In 1998, winning the World Cup was like a dream. It was an amazing moment and a real honour. We were playing against Brazil, the best team in the world, and it was a tough match. But we had the mindset to win, and we did.”

Reflecting on his role as a coach, he said the emotions were far heavier.“As a coach, it is completely different. You have to think about every player, every minute, every small detail. The responsibility is much bigger. There is joy, but there is also a lot of pressure.”

Ronaldo Nazario de Lima, who was a part of the Brazilian team that won the 2002 World Cup, spoke about belief after nearly being forced to walk away from football.“Two years before the World Cup, I broke my knee, and doctors told me to leave football and play golf. But football is my life. The chances of me playing the World Cup were very small.”

He said the 2002 tournament felt different from the start.“In 1998, we lost the final against France. But in 2002, we played without fear, with respect, and with confidence. I was 100 per cent sure we would win the World Cup.”

Ronaldo's teammate Cafu, who was part of the 1994 and 2002 wins, reflected on leadership, discipline and collective effort.“That team was special. We had players who defended, and we had players who attacked. Everyone understood their role.”

He said success came from balance, not individuals.“The defenders stayed focused so the attackers could do their job. That trust made winning the World Cup beautiful.”

Fabio Cannavaro, who won the World Cup in 2006, described the World Cup as a turning point for an entire generation.

“We had lost finals before in 1994 against Brazil and in 1998 against France. In 2006, it felt like our last chance,” said the Italian player.

He also said that the leadership and talent finally came together.“We did an amazing job. Winning the World Cup changed our lives.”

Spanish player Carles Puyol, who was part of the 2010 World Cup finals, highlighted that the team's success was built over several years.“Everything started very early for us, especially after losing on penalties in earlier tournaments. That moment changed our mentality.”

“We had great players, strong chemistry, and belief. From 2008 to 2012, it was an amazing period for us.”

Andres Iniesta shared the most personal reflection, speaking about mental struggle and emotion.“Before the World Cup, I was going through a difficult time. A close friend had passed away, and I was mentally disturbed.”

Despite that, he said the team found strength together.“The final was tough, emotional and intense. It has been 15 years, but the feeling is still the same.”