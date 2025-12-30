Mulino Announces Urgent Intervention In San Miguelito Due To Garbage Crisis

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, announced on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 30, an urgent intervention by his administration in the district of San Miguelito, in response to the garbage collection crisis, which he warned could lead to a health situation.

Following Mulino's announcement, the mayor of San Miguelito, pictured above, Irma Hernández, indicated that starting this Thursday, January 1st, they will have the support of the Urban and Domestic Cleaning Authority (AAUD). The AAUD will continue the cleanup mission in the San Miguelito district, Hernández indicated, while saying on her X account........“Thank you very much, @JoseRaulMulino”

Through a post on social media, the president indicated that the sanitation problem requires immediate attention, and therefore instructed the AAUD to intervene to provide a response to the affected communities. “San Miguelito is experiencing a sanitation crisis that could lead to a health crisis. I announce the urgent intervention of our Sanitation Authority in order to respond to the needs of the population,” Mulino stated. The president also reported that the Government will have extraordinary funds available, which will be decentralized, as has been done and will continue to be done with other municipalities in the country, to address critical situations at the local level.

According to the president, this action responds to a request made by Mayor Hernández to the Secretary of Goals, José Ramón Icaza, pictured above, who will be in charge of coordinating inter-institutional actions to address the crisis. Mulino also highlighted the work of Luis Eduardo Camacho, the representative from Realizando Metas, whom he recognized for his concern and efforts to channel solutions in favor of the district's residents. The announced intervention seeks to restore garbage collection services and prevent risks to public health in one of the most populated districts in the country.