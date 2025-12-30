Who Was Tatiana Schlossberg? John F Kennedy's Granddaughter Dies At 35 After Cancer Battle

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tatiana Schlossberg, a journalist and author who was the granddaughter of former US President John F. Kennedy and the daughter of artist Edwin Schlossberg and diplomat Caroline Kennedy, has died at the age of 35, her family's foundation confirmed on Tuesday (December 30).

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced her death on December 30, mourning the loss of a member of one of America's most prominent political families.

"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," the family said in an Instagram post.

Cancer diagnosis revealed weeks earlier

Schlossberg had publicly disclosed her illness just weeks before her death in a deeply personal essay published in The New Yorker on November 22. In the piece, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.

She wrote that the diagnosis came shortly after the birth of her second child in May 2024, when routine medical checks raised concerns.

“After I gave birth, my doctor noticed an imbalance in my white blood cell count,” Schlossberg wrote, explaining how further tests led to the devastating diagnosis.

Who was Tatiana Schlossberg?

Tatiana Schlossberg was an American environmental journalist and author whose reporting and writing focused on climate change, science, and the hidden environmental costs of modern life. A member of America's most storied political family, Schlossberg built an independent career in journalism, earning recognition for her clear-eyed, evidence-driven approach to environmental issues. She died on December 30, 2025, at the age of 35.

Early life and education

Born on May 5, 1990, in New York City, Tatiana Celia Kennedy Schlossberg was the daughter of designer and artist Edwin Schlossberg and diplomat and author Caroline Kennedy. She was a granddaughter of former US president John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and the sister of Rose Kennedy Schlossberg and Jack Schlossberg.

Educated at the Brearley School and the Trinity School, she graduated in 2008 before attending Yale University. At Yale, she earned a BA in history in 2012, served as editor-in-chief of the Yale Herald, and received the Charles A. Ryskamp Travel Grant for historical research on New England communities.

She later completed a master's degree in American history at the University of Oxford in 2014.

Journalism career

Schlossberg began her reporting career with an internship at the Vineyard Gazette and later worked as a municipal reporter at The Record in New Jersey. In 2014, she joined The New York Times as a summer intern and was subsequently hired as a reporter covering the Metro desk.

She later became a science and climate reporter for the Times, where she reported on environmental issues, wildlife, and climate science until leaving the paper in 2017. Beyond the Times, Schlossberg wrote for The Atlantic, The Washington Post, Vanity Fair, and Bloomberg, establishing herself as a respected voice on sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Author and public engagement

In 2019, Schlossberg published Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don't Know You Have, a book examining how everyday choices-from digital habits to food consumption-contribute to climate change. The book received critical acclaim and won first place in the Society of Environmental Journalists' Rachel Carson Environment Book Award in 2020.

Personal life

In 2017, Schlossberg married physician George Moran at her family's estate on Martha's Vineyard. The couple had two children: a son born in 2022 and a daughter born in May 2024.