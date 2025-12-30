War Update: 63 Clashes Along Frontline, Fighting Ongoing In Seven Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, releasing operational information as of 16:00 on Tuesday, December 30, Ukrinform reports.

Russian artillery shelled the settlements of Bleshni, Yasna Poliana, Yanzhulivka, and Kostobobrove in the Chernihiv region, as well as Rohizne, Volfyne, Hudove, Iskryskivshchyna, Bobylivka, and Stiahailivka in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian invaders used aircraft twice, dropping five guided aerial bombs. They also shelled Ukrainian positions and populated areas 37 times, including two attacks with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces carried out five attacks on Ukrainian defensive positions near Vovchansk and Starytsia, as well as toward Izbytske and Lyman. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy offensive action toward Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked five times today near Zarichne and Yampil, as well as toward Novoserhiivka and Druzheliubivka. Three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attempts to advance near Dronivka and toward Platonivka. One battle is still underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy has not conducted any offensive operations so far today.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and Pleshchiivka, as well as toward Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. Nine attacks have already been repelled, while two engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defensive positions 20 times near Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward Sukhetske, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka. Fighting continues at five locations.

Ukrainian drones control all approaches to– troops

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near Yalta, Sichneve, Vyshneve, Pryvillia, Zlahoda, and toward Danylivka. Two engagements are still ongoing. Russian aircraft struck Velyka Mykhailivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, 11 combat engagements were recorded today. Russian troops attempted to advance near Solodke, Huliaipole, and toward Varvarivka. Fighting is ongoing at five locations.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders have not carried out offensive operations so far today. Instead, they dropped guided aerial bombs on Orikhiv and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces twice attempted to approach Ukraine's Defense Forces positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge but failed.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders continue attempts to cross the Siverskyi Donets River and carry out raids from Siversk toward Dronivka.