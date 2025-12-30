403
Latvia finishes building of fence along its boarders with Russia
(MENAFN) Latvia has finalized the construction of a fence along its border with Russia, marking a major step in strengthening the country’s eastern frontier and the European Union’s external security, the State Property Agency (VNI) announced on Tuesday.
The project installed approximately 280 kilometers (174 miles) of fencing, creating a continuous physical barrier wherever technically feasible, according to the VNI.
Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis described the completion as a “significant” enhancement to both national and regional security. “The physical fence along Latvia's eastern border with both Russia and Belarus has been completed. This is a major investment in Latvia’s security and provides critical support to the State Border Guard, which continues to counter organized illegal migration pressure supported by aggressive neighboring states,” he said.
Kozlovskis added that work is ongoing to integrate advanced surveillance technologies along the border, aiming to create one of the EU’s most sophisticated border protection systems.
Finance Minister Arvils Aseradens emphasized that the new infrastructure strengthens the operational capabilities of the State Border Guard and improves protection of Latvia’s and the EU’s external borders.
