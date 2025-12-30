403
Bangladesh Mourns Passing of Khaleda Zia
(MENAFN) Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has died at the age of 80 in a Dhaka hospital after enduring long-term health complications, according to a statement from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
Zia made history as the country’s first woman to lead the government, serving two terms between 1991–1996 and 2001–2006.
“I am deeply saddened and grief-stricken by her death,” said Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim administration. He noted that Zia “represented an important chapter” in the nation’s political journey. Yunus added that “despite political differences, her long political journey dedicated to national welfare, her people-oriented leadership, and her firm resolve always showed the way.”
Her passing was also acknowledged by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, both expressing condolences.
Beyond her premiership, Zia twice held the role of opposition leader and earlier served as the country’s first lady from 1977 to 1981. Her husband, Ziaur Rahman—the sixth president of Bangladesh—was assassinated by army officers in 1981. Known as a fierce rival of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Zia faced multiple corruption charges but was ultimately cleared by the Supreme Court.
Just last week, her son Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the BNP, returned to Dhaka after nearly 17 years in exile. He is expected to be a major contender in Bangladesh’s upcoming general elections scheduled for February.
