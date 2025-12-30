403
RHDP Secures Majority in Ivory Coast Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) Ivory Coast’s governing Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) party achieved a decisive victory in Saturday’s parliamentary elections, winning 197 out of 255 seats in the National Assembly, according to provisional results released Monday by the Independent Electoral Commission.
Out of 8.5 million registered voters, turnout was reported at just 35.04%, highlighting limited public participation.
The opposition Democratic Party of Cote d'Ivoire-African Democratic Rally (PDCI-RDA) secured 32 seats, while independent candidates claimed 23. Smaller parties, such as The Ox – Victory for Development, managed to win a single seat each.
The commission acknowledged isolated incidents of unrest, particularly in Marcory commune, where ballot boxes were destroyed at five polling stations. However, officials stressed that these disruptions did not compromise the overall integrity of the vote.
In line with electoral procedures, candidates and parties have five days to file complaints, which will be reviewed before the Constitutional Court announces the final results.
This parliamentary election followed the October presidential contest, won by incumbent President Alassane Ouattara.
Notably, the African Peoples' Party – Cote d'Ivoire (PPA-CI), led by former President Laurent Gbagbo, boycotted the vote, citing unmet conditions for free and credible elections.
