Hotpack Announces Alignment Of Production As UAE Prepares To Implement Phase Two Of Single Use Consumer Plastic Ban

Dubai, UAE - December 29, 2025: As the UAE moves toward implementing the second phase of its nationwide ban on single-use plastic products from January 1, 2026, local packaging manufacturers, including Hotpack, are aligning materials, production processes, and supply chains to meet the expanded regulatory requirements set by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE).

The upcoming phase broadens restrictions to cover a defined range of single-use consumer plastic items such as beverage cups and lids, cutlery, plates, straws, stirrers, and food containers made of Styrofoam. It also establishes a comprehensive ban on single-use bags below 50 microns, regardless of material, including paper. Products manufactured within the UAE using recycled content are among the exemptions, a provision aimed at supporting domestic recycling and local manufacturing capabilities.

Retailers across sectors, including hypermarkets, hotels, restaurants, and food chains, are preparing for the January 2026 deadline, with compliant packaging increasingly labelled and certified in advance of enforcement. Industry players say that the market demand is currently balanced between recycled-content packaging and alternative eco-friendly materials.

Commenting on this, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group CEO and Managing Director of Hotpack, said the regulatory framework provides long-term direction for the packaging sector.“The UAE's sustainability policies set a clear pathway for manufacturers and retailers alike. Packaging solutions are increasingly focused on closed-loop systems, particularly products that can remain within the recycling ecosystem.”

“Manufacturers have been preparing for the transition well ahead of the enforcement timeline. Over the past decade, we have invested in research, development, and advanced manufacturing technologies that enable the use of recycled polymers, including materials with recycled content of up to 100 per cent. This has allowed us to align product portfolios with the forthcoming requirements,” he added.

The policy builds on the phase one, which came into effect in January 2024 and prohibited the import, manufacture, and trade of all types of single-use plastic shopping bags, including biodegradable variants. Authorities have urged all establishments, suppliers, and manufacturers to comply fully with the regulations to support the country's broader environmental objectives.

Mr. Zainudeen PB, Co-Founder & Group Executive Director of Hotpack, said,“In preparation for the expanded restrictions, Hotpack has introduced alternative packaging formats across multiple material categories to replace single-use products. These include solutions based on recycled polymers as well as paper and board, aluminium, moulded fibre, plant-based materials, and other biodegradable or compostable substrates. Multi-use and re-washable packaging formats have also been developed for sectors such as hospitality and food services.”

“Implementing this regulation highlights the importance of continued collaboration between government, industry, and recycling operators, as well as public participation in making it successful. Such a strong collaboration will help facing related challenges faced by the industry participants in scaling sustainable alternatives. This is because recycled raw materials cost more than virgin materials, and the availability of locally produced recycled inputs remains a key constraint,” he added.

Addressing materials such as expanded polystyrene (EPS), which has been restricted in several global markets, Mr. Anwar PB, Group Technical Director at Hotpack, noted that the company does not manufacture EPS products.“Instead, alternatives using materials such as H-PET and H-rPET have been developed, reducing material usage by up to 30 per cent while maintaining recyclability and functional performance.”

As the UAE advances toward the next stage of its sustainability agenda, the second phase of the plastic ban is expected to further strengthen coordination between policymakers, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers, reinforcing the role of local industry in translating environmental policy into on-ground implementation.

