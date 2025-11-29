Jio Dominates India's Telecom Race, Widens Lead Over Airtel: TRAI

Reliance Jio stayed at the front of India's telecom race in October 2025, adding more users than any other operator across major mobile and broadband categories, according to new data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The latest numbers showed that Jio kept widening its lead over Bharti Airtel, its closest competitor, during the month.

Jio Strengthens Wireless Market Lead

The TRAI data showed that Jio added the highest number of active mobile users in October 2025, strengthening its position in the wireless market. Jio's net additions were 1.6 times higher than Airtel, helping the company lift its market share to 41.4 per cent, a rise of 137 basis points over the past year. TRAI data also highlighted that Jio added 3.9 million active users in October, which was three times more than Airtel's additions during the previous three months since July 2025.

Dominance in Wireline Segment

In the wireline segment, Jio stayed ahead as well. It added nearly four times more users than its nearest competitor in October 2025. This growth was mainly driven by its AirFiber service, where the company added more than three times the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) users added by its closest rival. The wireline category includes 5G FWA, FTTH, SIP and UBR connections.

Outpacing Rivals in Wireless Broadband

The wireless broadband market also saw Jio outpace others. Jio posted the highest net additions in October 2025 and added 1.6 times more users than the next competitor in the three months since July 2025. This category includes 4G and 5G broadband users but excludes FWA subscribers.

Overall Broadband Market Growth

The regulator's data also showed a steady rise in overall broadband use in the country. TRAI said broadband subscribers went up from 995.63 million at the end of September 2025 to 999.81 million at the end of October 2025, marking a monthly growth rate of 0.42 per cent. The information was based on reports from 1,422 operators.

Mobile Number Portability (MNP) requests continued to be active during the month. TRAI said 15.05 million users submitted their requests to switch operators in October 2025. The number of active wireless mobile users, measured on the date of peak Visitor Location Register, stood at 1,094.28 million in the same month.

Widening Gap in 5G FWA Subscribers

Subscriber data for fixed-wireless 5G services also showed widening gaps between operators. The October 2025 numbers indicated Jio had 7.39 million 5G FWA users, compared to Airtel's 2.51 million, bringing the total across operators to 9.91 million. States such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka saw some of the highest user totals.

Top Wireless Broadband Providers by Subscribers

TRAI's list of top wireless broadband service providers for October again placed Jio first with 494.93 million subscribers, followed by Airtel with 302.62 million and Vodafone Idea with 127.22 million. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., with 29.96 million, and IBus Virtual Network Services, with 0.12 million, completed the top five. (ANI)

