Baxter Insurance Agency Brings GEICO's New“Feel-Good” Customer Experience To Houston Amid Soaring Auto Insurance Rates

""Houston drivers are in a tough spot, with rates climbing higher every year. While savings are crucial, people also want to know they have a trusted partner on their side. GEICO's new direction, focusing on an exceptional service experience, aligns perfectly with our mission at Baxter. We're not just finding you a policy; we're ensuring it feels good to be protected, from the quote process to any claims you may have." - Keith Baxter, Baxter Insurance Agency, Inc."As Houston's average auto insurance premiums climb to $3,191 annually, far exceeding state and national averages, Baxter Insurance Agency is highlighting GEICO's renewed focus on a superior customer experience. Tapping into GEICO's new "It Feels Good to Geico" brand philosophy, the agency is committed to delivering more than just savings by providing exceptional service and peace of mind to Houston drivers navigating the city's challenging insurance landscape.

HOUSTON, TX - December 29, 2025 - With Houston drivers facing a staggering 38% increase in auto insurance premiums since 2023, Baxter Insurance Agency is proud to announce it is bringing GEICO's newly revamped customer experience to the forefront, offering a blend of competitive pricing and enhanced service to combat the local affordability crisis.

Summary

Quote

A recent market analysis confirms that the average cost of car insurance in Houston is now $560 higher than the Texas state average and $678 more than the national average. In response, GEICO has launched its "It Feels Good to Geico" campaign, a strategic shift to emphasize the emotional value and peace of mind that comes with their service, moving beyond the traditional focus on savings alone. This initiative is backed by GEICO's A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, ensuring reliability for its policyholders.

Baxter Insurance Agency will champion this new approach in the Houston market, ensuring clients receive the "Star Treatment" that GEICO is now promoting. This includes personalized guidance, comprehensive coverage options, and a hassle-free claims process.

"GEICO has always been a leader in competitive pricing, and now they are doubling down on the customer relationship," Doe added. "This is the perfect solution for Houstonians who are tired of sacrificing service for savings. You can have both."

Houston residents looking to explore their options and experience this new standard of service can get more information by visiting Baxter Insurance Agency online

About Baxter Insurance Agency

Baxter Insurance Agency is a leading independent insurance agency based in Houston, Texas. Committed to providing affordable and personalized insurance solutions, the agency partners with top-rated carriers like GEICO to offer a wide range of products, including auto, home, and commercial insurance. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a client-focused approach, Baxter Insurance Agency helps individuals and families protect what matters most while saving money.