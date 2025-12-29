403
Trump, Zelenskyy, European Leaders Discuss Steps for Peace
(MENAFN) On Sunday, US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European leaders held a phone call to deliberate on “concrete steps” aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
The conversation, which lasted over an hour and followed a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy, brought together French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Stubb shared details of the call on the US social media platform X.
“We discussed concrete steps how to end the war. We are all working towards a just and lasting peace,” Stubb wrote.
Von der Leyen praised the progress achieved during the discussion, stating: “There was good progress, which we welcomed. Europe is ready to keep working with Ukraine and our US partners to consolidate this progress. Paramount to this effort is to have ironclad security guarantees from day one.”
Poland’s presidential office confirmed that the status of peace negotiations was addressed, emphasizing: “Today’s conversation shows that any decisions regarding peace and security in the region must be made among all interested parties.”
Trump hosted Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, where they reviewed the US plan to bring an end to the nearly four-year-long war.
