Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For December 29


2025-12-29 01:08:00
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 29, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 28.

The official rate for $1 is 754,910 rials, while one euro is valued at 888,441 rials. On December 28 the euro was priced at 874,122 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 29

Rial on December 28

1 US dollar

USD

754,910

742,458

1 British pound

GBP

1,018,940

1,002,120

1 Swiss franc

CHF

957,027

940,663

1 Swedish króna

SEK

82,430

81,079

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

75,404

74,170

1 Danish krone

DKK

118,967

117,020

1 Indian rupee

INR

8,405

8,269

1 UAE Dirham

AED

205,558

202,167

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,456,959

2,412,830

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

269,456

265,062

100 Japanese yen

JPY

483,050

474,231

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

97,139

95,537

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,962,835

1,928,866

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

552,179

542,888

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

440,455

433,180

1 South African rand

ZAR

45,289

44,556

1 Turkish lira

TRY

17,613

17,325

1 Russian ruble

RUB

9,595

9,499

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

207,393

203,972

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

57,612

56,665

1 Syrian pound

SYP

68

67

1 Australian dollar

AUD

506,764

498,618

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

201,309

197,989

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

2,007,739

1,974,622

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

588,295

578,338

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

617,112

606,706

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

24,422

24,033

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

359

354

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

525,096

516,593

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

139,454

137,184

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

107,735

105,966

100 Thai baht

THB

2,429,719

2,392,036

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

186,519

183,419

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

523,638

513,844

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,064,753

1,047,190

1 euro

EUR

888,441

874,122

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

149,177

147,005

1 Georgian lari

GEL

280,346

275,689

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

45,013

44,259

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

11,416

11,219

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

258,974

254,702

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

443,633

436,301

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,285,559

1,263,977

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

81,634

80,222

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

215,693

212,334

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,588

2,560

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,428,868 rials and $1 costs 1,214,112 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 971,107 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 825,152 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.40-1.43 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.65-1.68 million rials.

Trend News Agency

