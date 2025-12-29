403
TTK Prestige Launches New Year Bonanza 2026 With Unmissable Offers Across Kitchenware & Appliances
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, December 29th, 2025: To celebrate the holiday season, TTK Prestige has announced the launch of its much-anticipated "New Year Bonanza 2026", a special campaign offering exceptional deals across its extensive range of kitchenware and appliances. The campaign offers consumers incredible discounts and complimentary gifts across TTK Prestige's wide range of innovative and high-performance kitchen products.
This special initiative aims to celebrate TTK Prestige's legacy while reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation to Indian households. Loyal customers and first-time buyers alike can enjoy substantial savings and exclusive benefits as part of this festive celebration.
Anil Gurnani, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, TTK Prestige Ltd., said, "At TTK Prestige, we believe the New Year is the perfect occasion for families to upgrade their kitchens with products that deliver long-term value. With 'New Year Bonanza 2025', we are bringing together thoughtfully curated offers across both kitchenware and appliances, ensuring something special for every household. From our trusted pressure cookers and cookware sets to smart appliances and gas stoves, these offers are designed to make premium kitchen solutions more accessible. We invite our customers to begin the year on a positive note by taking advantage of these exciting deals and celebrating smarter cooking with Prestige."
Exclusive offers and discounts under New Year Bonanza 2025:
As part of New Year Bonanza 2025, TTK Prestige is rolling out a wide range of offers across categories. In kitchenware, customers can avail a special combo on the Svachh Tri-Ply Pressure Cooker 5L + 3L (2 body, 2 lid) at just INR 5,799 against an MRP of INR 8,945. For the North market, the Inner Lid Pressure Cooker combo is available as a focused regional offering. Additional regional offers include the Al Nakshatra Plus Cooker 5L + 3L combo, available at INR 2,699 (MRP INR 3,850).
Premium cookware deals include the Tri-Ply 3-piece Cookware Set priced at INR 2,895 (MRP INR 5,190) and the Stainless Steel Platina 3-piece Cookware Set at INR 2,195 (MRP INR 3,990), available pan-India. Customers can also purchase the Smart Cook Electric Cooker 6L at a special price of INR 7,799, reduced from INR 11,999.
In the appliances segment, customers can enjoy attractive buy-and-get offers across a wide range of products. Buyers of Svachh Gas Stoves can receive complimentary accessories such as hoses, lighters and knife board sets, depending on the model and region. Mixer grinder purchases come with special bundled offers, including free kitchen appliances. Induction cooktop and air fryer purchases also feature value-added offers, making upgrades more rewarding.
For customers looking to upgrade their modular kitchens, an exclusive combo allows buyers to purchase the Provo Plus 900 Chimney at a special offer and get a Svachh Efficia Convertible 4-burner Hob absolutely free.
Adding to the festive cheer, Prestige is also offering special Judge brand deals, including a 24-piece Stainless Steel Dinner Set at INR 1,999 (MRP INR 2,995), Stainless Steel Masala Dabba with Lid at INR 799 (MRP INR 1,205), Ace Non-Stick Cookware Set at INR 1,499 (MRP INR 3,500), InstaAir Digital Air Fryer at INR 2,695 (MRP INR 4,995), and the Aura Plus Induction Cooktop at INR 1,595 (MRP INR 2,995).
With these value-packed offers available across the widest range of products, TTK Prestige's New Year Bonanza 2025 makes it easier for consumers to invest in durable, high-performance kitchen solutions. For more information on the complete range of offers, customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Prestige Xclusive (PXL) stores and dealer outlets.
About TTK Prestige
TTK Prestige Limited is a part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige Limited has emerged as India's largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability, and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. The company also bought UK-based Horwood Homewares in the same month and launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.
