Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PSG Bags Seven Globe Soccer Awards


2025-12-28 11:01:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) French football giants and European champions Paris Saint-Germain picked up seven awards at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai Globe Soccer Awards held at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, UAE, Sunday. The awards included PSG Best Club; Best Player Ousmane Dembele, Best Midfielder Vitinha, Emerging Player Désiré Doué, Best Coach Luis Enrique, Best President Nasser al-Khelaïfi, and Best Sporting Director Luis Campos.

