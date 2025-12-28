403
PSG Bags Seven Globe Soccer Awards
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) French football giants and European champions Paris Saint-Germain picked up seven awards at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai Globe Soccer Awards held at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, UAE, Sunday. The awards included PSG Best Club; Best Player Ousmane Dembele, Best Midfielder Vitinha, Emerging Player Désiré Doué, Best Coach Luis Enrique, Best President Nasser al-Khelaïfi, and Best Sporting Director Luis Campos.
