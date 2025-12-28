Global Times: Shouldering Great Power Responsibilities With Pragmatic Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China-US economic ties in 2025 highlight dialogue over confrontation, stressing cooperation, shared responsibility, and global stability.

Beijing, China, Dec. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking back at a year of rapidly changing international dynamics, the interactions between China and the US in the economic and trade sphere have consistently drawn global attention. From "conflict" to "dialogue," and from a seemingly insurmountable impasse to a return to an equal dialogue and negotiation track, the fluctuations in US-China economic and trade relations offer rich insights into how these two major economies can effectively manage their relationship and accurately grasp the trends of the times.

International relations have never been smooth sailing. It requires wisdom and responsibility to stabilize the course and steer the overall situation amid turbulent waves. The strategic vision - "The finer details will fall into place when they are aligned with the bigger picture" - is essential. Focusing on the bigger picture and acting with a sense of responsibility is the consistent principle guiding the Chinese approach to managing China-US relations.

As economic and trade tensions disrupt the world, the head-of-sate diplomacy between China and the US has played a crucial role as an anchor, calibrating the direction of bilateral relations. The two leaders engage in in-depth communication, reaching important consensus that provides strategic guidance for managing differences and solving problems, injecting valuable certainty and stability into a world marked by turbulence.

Under the guidance of the consensus reached by the leaders, the teams from China and the US have held five rounds of consultations, gradually accumulating consensus and working to resolve issues. One fact continues to be validated: Any attempt to simplify China-US relations into a narrative of "competition" or even "confrontation" is a deviation from and misreading of reality. Such perspectives are not only unhelpful in solving problems but also create more severe new issues for both countries and the world.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War. In that life-and-death struggle concerning the fate of humanity, China and the US fought side by side, making significant contributions to defending peace and justice and saving human civilization during its darkest moment. Looking back at history, the lessons are clear: For the sake of our shared responsibility and future, China and the US should and can cooperate.

The importance of China-US cooperation continues to rise with time. China-US relations not only influence the global strategic landscape but also affect the pulse of the world economy, impacting the livelihoods of people in various countries. The trade interactions between China and the US demonstrate the spillover effects of their relationship. From production lines in Southeast Asia to traders in Latin America; from international financial markets to global industrial and supply chains, every subtle change in China-US economic and trade relations sends ripples through the world economy, quickly resonating worldwide.

Beneath the ripples lies a profound inquiry into the direction of the times: Should we accumulate risk through confrontation, or forge consensus through dialogue? Should we exacerbate divisions amid turbulence, or seek win-win outcomes through cooperation? Whether China and the US can manage their relationship well is a century-defining question that both countries must answer, with implications for the fate of the world. This significant judgment is validated by reality.

At this historic juncture of turmoil and change, the world looks to China and the US to make responsible choices that promote global peace and development. "The world today is confronted with many tough problems. China and the United States can jointly shoulder our responsibility as major countries, and work together to accomplish more great and concrete things for the good of our two countries and the whole world," President Xi Jinping responded to the world's expectations with straightforward words. President Donald Trump also pointed out that the two countries can get many great things done for the world. As two major nations with extensive common interests, China and the US can benefit each other and the world by properly managing differences and focusing on cooperation.

China always adheres to the principle of responding to people's concerns and pursuing the larger interests of all countries. Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development clearly puts forward the proposals of "opening China wider to the outside world," "promoting the innovative development of trade," and "expanding two-way investment cooperation." This will open up broader opportunities for win-win cooperation between China and the global community, including the US. We look forward to the US side meeting the Chinese side halfway and taking practical actions to shoulder great power responsibilities and bring more confidence in development to the international community.

When China and the US work together, the world feels reassured; if they confront each other, the world is left unnerved. Major countries must have a commensurate vision and shoulder due responsibilities. In the face of new situations and challenges, both sides should prioritize the interests of their peoples and the long-term well-being of the world, opening the doors wider, paving the way for broader cooperation, and sending stronger signals of stability, collectively injecting more positive energy into the world's response to challenges.

Source: Global Times:

